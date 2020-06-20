Inter topper Kalyani Kati flooded with congratulatory greetings 

By | Published: 9:01 pm

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Kalyani Kati was flooded by felicitations and congratulatory messages for achieving State 1st rank in the results of Intermediate II year on Saturday. She registered 992 marks out of the total 1,000 in MPC group and emerged as one of the first rankers of Telangana.

The daughter of a street idli vendor, Kalyani was feted by Sirpur (T) MLA Koneru Konappa and his wife Ramadevi at the latter’s residence. Konappa was all praise for the ranker for showing outstanding performance in the results and for bringing recognition to Kaghaznagar town. He assured to extend financial aid of Rs 1 lakh to her for her higher studies, considering her weak financial background.

Konappa stated that the pupils of the constituency fared well in the results of Intermediate following a slew of initiatives taken by Koneru Trust. He cited provision of mid-day meals and spoken English books by the voluntary organisation played a vital role in improving the performance of the students studying in government run educational institutions.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya called Kalyani over the phone and congratulated her for achieving the top rank. He said that Kalyani defeated poverty by perseverance. He assured her to extend all support to her in her studies. He advised students to draw inspiration from Kalyani and excel in academics. He opined girls could do wonders if encouraged.

Meanwhile, members of Telangana Jagruti felicitated Kalyani and her parents with a shawl. Parsha Chandrasekhar, convener of the outfit said that she was an epitome of hard work and dedication. He hoped that she would shine in higher studies too. Women wing president M Vinda, members Damodar, Laxmaiah, Shankar, Vijayalaxmi, Sarojanamma, Vajramma and councilor Vidyavati were present.

