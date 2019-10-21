Interactive meet held at Oriental Bank Of Commerce in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:51 pm

Hyderabad: The Oriental Bank Of Commerce (OBC), Circle Office, Hyderabad organised an interactive meet with customers and employees of all banks that were amalgamated including Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Union Bank of India (UBI). The customers of the above mentioned three banks attended the meeting. Several issues were raised during the meeting by the employees and the customers, which included among others integration of HR and IT of all the amalgamated banks.

The issues were duly addressed by Balakrishna Alse, ED, Oriental Bank of Commerce, L V Prabhakar, ED of Punjab National Bank and Ajit Kumar Das, ED of United Bank of India along with GMs of OBC and PNB. Interactive meets on the similar lines were earlier held at many other cities like Delhi, Chandigarh, Bengaluru while further meets will be organised at other major identified centers, the release added.