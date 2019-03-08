Interactive session on Dementia, Alzheimer in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:46 am

Hyderabad: Red Cross Nightingales Trust Dementia Day Care Centre is conducting a free interactive session and an education programme for caregivers of persons with Dementia and Alzheimer’s at its centre on LV Prasad marg on Saturday between 3 pm and 5 pm.

Family members of persons with dementia, formal caregivers and those who are concerned about dementia can participate. Those interested can contact (Ph: 9731133322) or email to dementiahyd@nightingaleseldercare.com.

John Hemanth Kumar, Psychologist, Director, Montessori for Dementia will talk about Dementia and Alzheimer’s, rehabilitation methods, care required and what activities are prescribed.