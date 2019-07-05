Interest subvention to aid MSMEs

By | Published: 12:02 am 11:57 pm

Hyderabad: The government on Friday proposed creating a payment platform for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to enable filing of bills and facilitate timely payments.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted the need to invest towards job creation in small and medium enterprises. “Government payments to suppliers and contractors are a major source of cash flow especially to SMEs and MSMEs. Investment in MSMEs will receive a big boost if these delays in payments are eliminated,” Sitharaman said.

She said, Rs 350 crore has been allocated for 2019-20 for two per cent interest subvention for all GST-registered MSMEs for fresh or on incremental loans under the interest subvention scheme for such enterprises.

Mahesh Desai, CII Telangana MSME panel convener and Managing Director of Meera and Ceiko Pumps, said providing adequate finance at the right time at a right interest rate is key for the success of MSMEs. “That has been partly addressed.”

The proposed platform to get payments from the PSUs and corporate sector will facilitate e-filing of returns and therefore will up the ease of doing business. The Budget also has focused on skill development and this will help MSME sector to go for value-added products including in Railways and other infrastructure segments. However, issues concerning exports have not been addressed. MSMEs provide more than 50 per cent of the direct and indirect exports. “We have to wait for the fine print to understand the implications on the sector,” he said adding that issues related to marketing too have been left untouched.

“Interest reduction, export incentives, employment linked benefits have not been touched upon in the Budget. The growth of MSMEs sector is left to grow along with other sectors,” said All India Forum for Small and Medium Industries co-convener K Koteswara Rao.

According to him, the pain points that still remain include lack of easy and timely access to credit through organised sector like banks, financial institutions and NBFCs. The central incentives and subsidies for the MSME sector are not defined. There is also a need to enact congenial labour laws for the sector, he said.

