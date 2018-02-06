Interesting facts you should know

By | Published: 11:22 pm 9:46 pm

Wheeling out history

Wheels are one of the most seen things in our daily life and invention of wheel dates back to 3500 BC. It was used as a potter’s wheel in Mesopotamia.

After that, the oldest wooden wheel was discovered in Ljubljana, Slovenia around 3200 BC. And they were used for transportation on chariots at that time. Later, in 2000 BC, the Egyptians created the spoked wheel for better speed and mobility.

Bringing more advancement to the technology, iron rims were employed a millennium later.

-Sweta Pendyala

Poison in diet, not body

Dart frogs’ endurance towards venomous food is what makes them more toxic.

Unlike the common notion, poison dart frogs do not produce their own poison. They get it from eating alkaloid-rich mites and ants. And, these frogs become less toxic if they change their diet. Dart frogs are mostly found in rainforests. Though it is hard to see them because of their small size, they warn the predators with brilliant colours and patterns.

-Dheeraja Manvi

The bubbly little bumblebee

This black and yellow insect was known by another name initially.

We have all noticed the round, black and yellow coloured insect fussing around flowers in the garden with a buzz. If not in real life, you would have at least seen them in cartoons, movies or read about them in books, for, despite the buzz and stubby wings, they make for a really cute insect.

They are even known by the cute name Bumblebee. However, do y they weren’t called Bumblebee initially? Bumblebees were initially called Humblebees – no, not because they were any humble, but because of their constant humming.

-Keerthana B

Paper cuts are deep

They may look like a slit from outside, but hurt many nerve endings in the fingertips.

Paper cuts are quite common. We do not evense until we feel the pain. And it does pain a lot. We must have often thought why does such a small cut hurt so much?

The reason behind this is that paper cuts are deep enough that many nerve endings in your fingertips will hurt. And, they cannot cause any clot or scab. But, they are deep indeed.

It just looks like a slit on the outside, but it is more than that on the inside. So, next time, pay a little attention while handling a paper.

-Jaya Vellampalli