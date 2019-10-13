Interesting sessions at Hyderabad Comic Con

By | Published: 12:36 am

Hyderabad: Comic Con India is back with its seventh edition that began at the Hitex Exhibition Centre here on Saturday.

Presented by Maruti Suzuki Arena, the event had a slew of performances by Livewire and Duality, along with interesting sessions and panels with leading Indian creators.

Jatin Varma, Founder, Comic Con India said, “It was a great day one of our 7th year in Hyderabad. All thanks to the thousands of amazing fans that came over today. And the cosplay was even more amazing.”

The fans were amazed by the exciting line-up of experiential zones from Terminator, Disney, Birds of Prey by Warner Bros India, World Wrestling Entertainment, Sony Pix, AXN Red Live, AMD Game On, Doritos and Maruti Suzuki Arena, according to a press release.

Two brand new formats, with the best cosplayers in the city are battling out to qualify the Indian Championship of Cosplay. A daily prize pool of Rs 2 lakh included Rs 50,000 grand prize for the ICC qualifier and Rs 20,000 grand prize for the Cosplay contest.

Fans will witness more fun and entertainment as many such stunning performances which are set for Sunday’s closing event, which will be further backed by experience zones, geeky shopping, gaming, and much more.

