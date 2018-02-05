Interesting stories in beautiful colours

By | Published: 11:07 pm 7:33 pm

Titled ‘Colours of Novotel’, this exhibition features five artists who chose different mediums to showcase their art works. They have dealt with different subjects, bringing out their life experiences and emotions on the canvas.

On one side, you get to see the devotional works of Rajeshwar Nyalapalli, while on the other, you will be awestruck by the abstract works of Sastry Sanyasayya. And, as you moved ahead, you get to enjoy some watercolour works of Abhisek Ghosh and Sayyad Shaiek followed by oil works of Rangoli Garg.

Each artist has a different style of portraying their subjects. One common thing you notice in all the paintings of Rajeshwar Nyalapalli is the lotus flower. His perfect colour combinations and the talent to bring different subjects in perfect composition are what make his works different from others.

Sastry Sanyasayya’s work, on the other hand, is completely formless, full of colours and layers. The artist likes his work to be formless and believes in the concept of artwork emoting different feelings. You may not understand what he might have been thinking when he did the painting, but you can always deconstruct it in your own way.

Moving ahead, what you notice is dark backgrounds, monochrome colours and perfect combinations. Sayyad Shaiek’s watercolour paintings revolve around his life experiences. He paints whatever pleases his eye. He plays well with shadows and focuses more on landscapes than human figurines. Every painting deals with a different subject and has a different story to share with the visitors.

Talking about watercolour works and not mentioning about Abhisek Ghosh’s works in truly unjustified. This being his debut, the artist says the show is very close to his heart. And his paintings take you through a journey of several emotions. He plays around with different colours and patterns depending on the composition.

Last, but not the least, is the curator of the show and an artist herself, Rangoli Garg whose works focus on Indian women. The works of this artist revolve around women and are inspired from her life. She opted for brighter backgrounds and bold colours to give her subject a perfect finishing.

The exhibition is open for public till April 2018.

By a woman, for a woman

She is the driving force behind the exhibition. And through her paintings, Rangoli Garg is celebrating the beauty of Indian women. The central character of her work is a woman.

She says that we usually do not realise that women also have dreams, and through her paintings she wanted to depict them. Done in bright colours, the central character is inspired from Chandini, a woman who works for the artist.

“I sketched looking at her,” she adds. Through these paintings, the artist also wanted to show the world that most women do not break the threshold because of various factors.

Soul depicted in different colours

Ahbisek has come all the way from Kolkata for the show. And the journey has turned out to be pretty interesting. Visitors have loved his work and it received some great appreciation as well. The work that attracted many people was a painting that depicted his soul. When you ask him what made him do this artwork, he shares an interesting story. “I did this painting when I saw a student smoking, I felt guilty that I could not teach him anything,” he adds.

Abhisek says that he tried to bring out that guilt onto the canvas and added some colours to it. Adding further, he shares that he has started to experiment with pen and ink as well.

Unknown mythological facts in bright colours

Artist Rajeshwar Nyalapalli believes in his culture and wants to showcase it to the world. For this exhibition, he has chosen to go for mythological stories and focused on Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi.

Every painting of his defines a specific tale from the Hindu scriptures. But one painting that looks different from the set is an art work of an owl. It immediately catches everyone’s attention.

When asked what is the mythological significance behind it, he quickly replies that owl is the vahanam (vehicle) of Goddess Lakshmi. “It is my way of bringing out small facts to light,” he adds.