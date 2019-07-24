Interim order on appointment of librarians in Telangana vacated

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 1:15 am

Hyderabad: Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavli of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday vacated an interim order on appointment of librarians in Telangana. Earlier, the court had granted stay in a writ plea complaining that a separate zonewise list of Zone-IV and V was not made and that this was a violation of rules. The judge on an application filed by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) recorded a finding that the zonal list was prepared in accordance with law. The judge also clarified that Rule 6(A) which provides relinquishment and moving down in merit list on such relinquishment shall be strictly followed. Resultantly, over 250 posts of librarians can now be filled by the government.

Hearing on Erram Manzil issue adjourned

A two judge bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Shameem Akther, on Wednesday, adjourned the PIL filed against the proposed demolition of Erram Manzil on the request of Additional Advocate General Ramchandra Rao. Earlier, the bench directed Ramchandra Rao to address the legal enforceability of the Masterplan 2031, which was prepared by the HMDA in 2013. Ramachandra Rao informed the court that as per the laws, HMDA was empowered only to prepare plans regarding investment and development, and not heritage buildings. Moreover, the HMDA’s territorial jurisdiction extended only to the city of Hyderabad, hence, it was not probable that the legislature would have conferred such a power on the authority. Pointing to Section 6 of the General Clauses Act, 1897, which states that the repeal shall not affect any interest accrued under a law being repealed, unless a different intention appears the bench stated here, the intention was clear to repeal the 1995 regulations on the grounds of inconsistency with the existing state Acts and the Constitutional scheme. In response, when Ramchandra Rao submitted that the government was not ready with a response on this particular aspect, the Chief Justice, speaking for the bench, remarked that the government cannot plead its unpreparedness after taking more than a week to respond and adjourned the matter to Thursday for response.

OGH blocks: TSMSIDC told to file detailed report

The same bench directed the Telangana State Medical Services Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMSIDC) to file a detailed report by August 26 on the condition of building blocks in Osmania General Hospital, Hyderabad. M/s Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association filed a public interest litigation seeking directions to the government to immediately initiate steps to develop new multistoried building blocks/complex for housing Osmania General Hospital, Nursing college, hostel and other supporting facilities in place of the existing dilapidated blocks/structures, including IP Block in the 265-acre land located at Afzal Gunj, Hyderabad. The petitioner’s counsel pointed out that no details were placed before the court in the counter filed by the corporation. The bench expressed its dissatisfaction against the corporation and granted it time for submitting details.

Directive to Dept of Planning on ASO posts

The same bench directed the Department of Planning to reserve four Assistant Statistical Officer (ASO) posts notified for recruitment in June last. Principal Secretary, Department of Planning and Director of Economics, filed an appeal challenging an order of the court earlier in April this year directing the officer to consider the applications of Harsha Vardhini and another candidate without reference to a memo issued in December last. According to the candidates, the memo prescribed Statistics as a mandatory subject of study for 1 year or 2 semesters contrary to the qualifications prescribed under G.O.3. The Group II exam was conducted by Telangana State Public Service Commission for recruitment to these posts.

Writ plea challenging GHMC action dismissed

Justice P Naveen Rao of the High Court conceded to the GHMC proposal for demolishing the RCC wall constructed by an association. Neelima Greens Independent House Owner Welfare Association filed a writ petition challenging the action of the GHMC in making way through the compound wall constructed by it. Advocate Sampath Prabhakar representing the GHMC submitted that the association falsely claimed to be a gated community, having actually taken individual building permissions. He voiced his concern that the compound wall of the association blocked the existing stormwater draining vents. “Rainfall of 4 cm on July 11 caused submergence of Mahodaya Enclave and that heavy rainfall would cause submergence of J.P.Nagar, D.K. Enclave, Alluri Seetharamaraju Nagar and Prashanth Nagar”, he said. He pointed out that the only way to save such colonies from submergence was to construct an underground stormwater drain passing under the colony park of petitioner and that GHMC will restore the park for further utilisation. Agreeing with the GHMC submissions the judge dismissed the writ petition.

