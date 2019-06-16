Interlinking science and humanities

By | M Chandra Shekar | Published: 12:41 am 8:58 pm

The professionals from Sciences, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) are venturing and becoming thought leaders of social sciences since several decades across the globe. The STEM professionals are working on humanities’ subjects such as psychology, sociology, economics, finance, management, and anthropology in a way that their projects can be included in natural sciences.

In order to do this, they are using high-end quantitative methods and econometric models. The STEM professionals are becoming thought leaders of social sciences in the top rung universities and Ivy league schools. The STEM background academicians from Harvard, MIT and Yale, are teaching and researching in the areas of social science subjects. Increasingly this practice has become a new trend in this 21st-century.

Anyone can experience this development by looking into the top-notch peer-reviewed social science research journals. Predominantly the journals are publishing greek letters such as alpha, beta, gamma, theta, complicated quantitative equations; sophisticated data analysis tools are being used to validate their research outcomes. Moreover, there are thousands of peer-reviewed research articles published primarily in humanities, which are contributed by the STEM professionals. However, humanities which were in the field of arts till recently, were being dealt with by experts from STEM subjects.

Also, these professionals who belong to the data sciences and information technology are spending much time in converting humanities into sciences using latest statistical technologies such as Phyton, R et al. Even though STEM professionals are working hard to get the desired research outcomes in humanities, the results are not yet standardised like pure sciences. The results are varying due to cultural, political, geographical, religious and several other factors. It is due to this that humanities still come under the arts field today.

The term “humanities” relates to the study of human experiences in society. Also, it is to study human attitudes, characters, preferences and behaviours et al. All such variables vary from one individual to the other. It is for this reason that STEM professionals use ‘ceteris paribus’ clause, and some set of assumptions while conducting experiments, surveys, exploratory studies and other forms of research studies. The research outcomes do not work when the set of assumptions are relaxed, and it is the major limitation. A few traditional theories such as the theory of demand and supply in economics, and theories of capital structures, market efficiency et al. in finance are based on certain specific assumptions. Such theories deliver the outcomes under some standard set of assumptions only.

Under the present-day scenario, the machine learning algorithms and techniques are attempting to narrow down differences in research outcome as far as possible. Such algorithms are recording human behavioural patterns, preferences, culture aspects in order to improve research predictions, which lead to an overall improvement in research outcomes. For example, after the smartphone penetration to the grass-root levels, the hurdles of data collection problems are almost resolved. Also, an increase in the usage of 4G internet connections is helping to get better research prediction outcomes.

In the modern fast-changing environment, technological advancements are taking place rapidly. Due to this, theories which were developed in social sciences, previously are no longer applicable to society. The modern technocrats are working towards the removal of assumptions and ceteries paribus clause in ongoing and future humanities research projects. It means STEM professionals are attempting to prove that humanities are a science rather than art with the help of new technologies. Here the smartphone is playing a vital role in transforming humanities from arts into sciences.

The content from social networking sites such as Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram are also used by STEM professionals across research areas. Also, due to big data analysis, human behaviour is being described more precisely. For example, the tweets and their impact on political results were tested by the STEM professionals in the recent elections in the country. The content from Facebook, Instagram is also used by STEM professionals in order to understand the consumer demand et al. For the purpose of learning and development, training, branding the Linked content is also being used by STEM professionals. In the absence of social networking sites, it was challenging to understand the individual. Also, it was a very costly affair. However, artificial intelligence, machines are collecting data in order to provide better research predictions in humanities subjects. So STEM professionals are using the latest developments, tools and techniques to provide better forecast of outcomes in order to prove that humanities are a science and not an art. Finally, it lies in the hands of automation, artificial intelligence and STEM professionals to make humanities into natural sciences over some time.

M Chandra Shekar,

Assistant Professor

Institute of Public Enterprise, Hyderabad.