By | Published: 11:34 am

Hyderabad: The Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) commenced on a peaceful note on Wednesday.

A total of 4,55,635 students have registered for first year second language paper-I. The exam which began at 9 am will conclude at 12 noon. The Board of Intermediate Education has arranged 1,294 exam centres across the State for smooth conduct of exams.

Though the one minute late norm was in force, students who have turned up late were allowed inside exam centres.