Intermediate student attempts self immolation in Rangareddy

Hyderabad: A 16-year-old intermediate first-year student Vamshi Goud allegedly attempted suicide by setting himself ablaze at his house at Devuni Yerravally village of Chevella in Rangareddy district on Wednesday.

On hearing his screams, Goud’s family members rushed to his rescue and shifted him to the Osmania General hospital.

The condition of Goud, who suffered 75 per cent burns, is said to be critical. The police said efforts were on to know the reasons behind the incident.

