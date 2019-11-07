Intermediate student commits suicide in Wanaparthy

By | Published: 8:11 pm

Wanaparthy: A student studying Intermediate first year (BiPC) committed suicide by hanging himself in the Social Welfare Residential School in Madanapuram in the early hours of Thursday.

M Srikanth (16), a native of Chinna Dagada village of Chinnambavi mandal, was a bright student who had secured 9.0 GPA in SSC, from a government school in his village.

According to his classmate and close friend Srikanth, the youngster had returned to school a couple of days ago, after visiting home. He said Srikanth was depressed over family problems, as his elder sister was hearing impaired and his younger sister recently had to undergo an appendicitis operation. His family was in deep financial crisis due to crop losses. This, had put an additional burden of Rs 5,000 every month on the family.

Srikanth did not want to continue studies in Madanapuram and wanted to go back home. The school administration was also ready to issue him a transfer certificate if he wanted to leave the school.

Srikanth went to the first floor of the school and hanged himself in the English lab. His body was shifted to the Wanaparthy Government Hospital for post-mortem. Police registered a case and were investigating.

