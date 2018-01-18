Intermediate student electrocuted in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:35 am

Hyderabad: A 17-year-old intermediate student, who was involved in decoration works as part of the Annual Day celebrations at the Narayana Junior College, was electrocuted after he allegedly came in contact with low-tension wires on the college premises in Shamshabad on Wednesday.

According to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport police, the incident occurred around 11.15 am when the boy, Sheikh Kashif Govind, a resident of Ramanjapur Village, was shifting an iron pole as part of decorating the premises along with other students ahead of the Annual Day function slated to be held on Friday.

RGIA Sub-Inspector V Srinivas said the pole came in contact with the wires, with Kashif dying of electric shock on the spot.

Police, who were informed by the college authorities, shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital and handed it over to the family members after autopsy on Wednesday evening.

Srinivas said a case was booked against the college management on charges of assigning work to the students. “The management was booked for being negligent towards their students,” he said, adding that based on investigation, further action would be initiated.