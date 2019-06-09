Intermediate student runs away with answer sheet in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:54 am

Hyderabad: In a strange case reported from the old city, a student instead of handing over the answer sheet to the invigilator ran away with it from the centre.

The incident occurred during conduct of Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE) Mathematics–IA at Islamia Junior College, Yakutpura exam centre on Sunday.

The Board of Intermediate Education in a press release said the student, Md Myzer Ahmed ran away with answer sheet without handing over to the invigilator at the exam centre. The student reportedly was from a junior college in Moghalpura. A case was filed in the police station.

Of 2,18,398 first year candidates who registered for IPASE (subjects: Mathematics-IA, Botany, Civics and Psychology paper-I), 2,03,975 had appeared on Sunday.

Eight malpractice cases, including two each in Jagtial, Nizamabad and Sangareddy districts, one each in Kamareddy and Nalgonda were booked.

In the second year IPASE (subjects: Mathematics-IIA, Botany, Civics and Psychology paper-II), 62,619 students appeared out of 68,444 registered candidates. Six malpractice cases, including three in Mahabubnagar, two in Khammam and one in Nalgonda were booked. The Board said except these malpractice cases, examinations were conducted smoothly.