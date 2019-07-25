Intermittent fasting sheds pounds

By | Published: 7:04 pm

If you are looking to shed some pounds, then timing your meals could aid in losing weight. Meal timing strategies like intermittent fasting or eating earlier in the daytime appear to help people lose weight by lowering appetite rather than burning more calories, finds a study.The study published in the journal Obesity showed how meal timing affects 24-hour energy metabolism when food intake and meal frequency are matched.

“Coordinating meals with circadian rhythms, or your body’s internal clock, maybe a powerful strategy for reducing appetite and improving metabolic health,” said Eric Ravussin, one of the study’s authors.Peterson and her colleagues also report that meal timing strategies may help people burn more fat on average during a 24-hour period.

Early Time-Restricted Feeding (eTRF)– a form of daily intermittent fasting where dinner is eaten in the afternoon– helped to improve people’s ability to switch between burning carbohydrates for energy to burning fat for energy, an aspect of metabolism known as metabolic flexibility.

For the study, researchers enrolled 11 adult men and women who had excess weight. Participants were recruited between November 2014 and August 2016. Fasting periods for the control schedule included 12 hours per day, while the eTRF schedule involved fasting for 18 hours per day.