Internal bickering in Karimnagar BJP to the fore

By | Published: 10:13 pm

Karimnagar: Internal bickering in the Bharatiya Janata Party has once again come to the fore with party spokesperson and Karimnagar constituency in-charge Bandi Sanjay’s decision to stay away from active politics.

Sanjay announced his decision on Sunday after meeting party State president Dr Laxman and announced that he would work for the Hindu dharma for which he has been fighting for so long.

A strong leader for the party in Karimnagar town, Sanjay has taken the hasty decision due to group politics in the party. He alleged that he and his followers have not been given priority in the district party. It is learnt that he has also lodged a complaint with the State president before announcing his decision.

Differences with district president Kotha Srinivas Reddy backed by State vice-president Gujjula Ramakrishna Reddy was the main reason for Sanjay’s decision. Sanjay was reportedly disappointed as the district president was giving constituency level posts to his opposite group without consulting him. With a view to damaging his prospects in the 2019 Assembly elections, the party leadership was encouraging his opponents, a senior party leader said on condition of anonymity.

Sanjay, who stood in the second position in Karimnagar Assembly segment in 2014 elections by securing more than 50,000 votes, was preparing different strategies to win the election in 2019 at any cost. However, the district president was denying the party post to Sanjay’s group, source said.

Though he brought the issue to the notice of the State party, the leadership has not taken any decision on the issue. Therefore, he has decided to stay away from electoral politics.

Sanjay, who hails from the Backward Class community, is said to have told his supporters that some of the Reddy community leaders in the party were trying to suppress BCs.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the State BJP chief, Sanjay said he has decided to stay away from active politics due to some leaders’ behaviour. Clarifying that he was not against BJP and its ideology, he said that he would strive hard to protect the Hindu dharma.