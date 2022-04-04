Internal bickerings among BJP leaders in Hanamkonda come to fore

Hanamkonda: Much to the dismay of the BJP activists in the Hanamkonda district, the internal fight between party district president Rao Padma Reddy and party State spokesperson Anugula Rakesh Reddy has reached to its peak with the former issuing a show cause notice to the latter for alleged anti-party activities.

A native of Vangapahad village in Hasanparthy mandal near Hanamkonda, Rakesh Reddy was appointed as the BJP state spokesperson by the then party state president K Laxman in July 2017. Since then, Rakesh Reddy has been actively involved in party activities in Hyderabad as well as Warangal.

He had even set up a party office on his own near Waddepally UPHC, and conducted several programmes. By setting up an Indus foundation, a non-profit organisation, he has been trying to project himself as the future leader for the BJP in Hanamkonda, and even preparing the ground to get the MLA ticket from the BJP to contest from the Warangal West constituency.

Meanwhile, the alleged individual show by Rakesh Reddy has annoyed party district president and senior leader Rao Padma Reddy, , who is keen on contesting from the same constituency in the coming general election.

Padma Reddy, who maintains good rapport with the party State and central leaders, had reportedly lodged complaints with the high command about the alleged disobedience of Rakesh Reddy and sought permission to take some action against him.

“Following the high command’s nod, she has issued a show cause to Rakesh Reddy and sought explanation by April 8. It is not a good conduct by Rakesh Reddy who is trying to promote himself rather than working for the party interests,” a senior BJP leader told to ‘Telangana Today’.

However, this episode has exposed the internal bickering of the BJP party which is leaving no stone unturned to win the Warangal West (Hanamkonda) MLA seat. On the other hand, sources said that there was explicit division between two dominant communities in the party in Warangal.

Rakesh, a BITS Pilani alumnus, joined BJP in 2013, and served the party as BJYM state social media convener and state secretary. Rakesh Reddy, who worked with corporate biggies like JP Morgan Chase, Citi Bank, Zynga in the realm of investment banking and analytics for six years, is said to be an economist.

