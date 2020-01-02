Internal bickerings come to fore in Karimnagar Congress

By | Published: 8:16 pm

Karimnagar: Internal bickerings in the district Congress party once again came to fore with the resignation of District Congress Committee president Katakam Mruthunjayam. Senior congress leader, Mruthunjayam tendered resignation to DCC post as well as party primary membership upset over unilateral decision of TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar.

His main allegation is that Prabhakar constituted committees for Jammikunta and Kothapalli municipalities to select candidates for civic polls without his notice. Though he is not a mass and powerful leader in the district party, it is likely to damage the winning prospects of the party candidates in the municipal elections.

Not only DCC president, more senior Congress leaders, corporators and hundreds of party workers left the party during the last few years and joined other political parties especially Telangana Rashtra Samithi.

A few months ago, city Congress president Karra Rajasekhar quit the party and joined TRS while the first Karimnagar Municipal Corporation Mayor D Shankar and Kanne Krishna joined BJP. While former MLA Koduri Satyanarayana Goud joined TRS before 2018 Assembly polls, former MLC Santhosh Kumar also joined the ruling party. Mahila congress president and corporator, Gugilla Jayasree joined BJP two months ago.

Though political equations and personal interests would play a majority role in quitting of a political party and joining other parties, almost all leaders those who had quitted the Congress and joined other parties blamed Prabhakar for their decision.

Unable to tolerate autocratic decisions and groupism of Prabhakar, all the leaders were quitting the party, sources said. While a few leaders had already quit the party, some others became inactive due to his attitude. There would be more damage to the party in the future if TPCC leader failed to change his attitude, a senior party leader opined.

