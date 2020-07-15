Internal marks in Intermediate likely: BIE

By | Published: 12:22 am

Hyderabad: There will be internal marks for intermediate students this year, if a proposal for the same of the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) fructifies.

The Board has proposed digital classes for 30 percent of the syllabus in each subject besides conducting internal assessments through assignments for 20 marks which will be added to the final scores. For instance, out of 100 marks allotted to a subject, 80 marks will be for both theory and practicals, while 20 marks will be internal assessment marks. The students are given assignments to assess their learning levels in digital classes.

The video content for digital classes will be made available through the BIE’s YouTube channel besides being telecast through T-SAT and Doordarshan Yadagiri channels. Plans are afoot to air the content through the All India Radio as well.

As the video lessons are available on YouTube, students can access the same anytime besides taking up assignments. The syllabus taught through digital classes will not be covered through the in-person classes when the junior colleges reopen after a notification from the State government.

The proposal for digital classes, which has been submitted to the State government for approval, comes in the wake of the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic situation where all educational institutions are closed until further orders.

For developing digital content in various subjects, the Commissionerate of Intermediate Education has commenced a 15-day training programme for regular and contract junior lecturers of government junior colleges in the State. As many as 5,300 junior lecturers are being trained in digital teaching methods and digital content development using adobe creative cloud. The training is being given in collaboration with the Cognizant Technology Solutions Ltd, Adobe Systems India Private Limited and Nirmaan, an NGO.

The video content for 100 percent syllabus in all subjects will be prepared. This is to ensure free access to digital content for students if they miss an in-person class. The Board, so far, has created digital content for 30 percent syllabus in MPC, BiPC and CEC streams and intends to prepare 100 percent content for all streams soon.

“There is a plan to conduct digital classes for 30 percent syllabus in each subject through YouTube channel, T-SAT and Doordarshan Yadagiri channels and 20 marks will be allotted as internal marks for assessing students for these digital classes through assignments. The proposal has been submitted to the State government and we are waiting for approval. So far, there is no decision on reducing syllabus for different intermediate streams,” an official said.

