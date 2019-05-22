International Biodiversity day observed in Warangal

By | Published: 10:29 pm

Warangal Rural: The district forest department in association with Jana Vignana Vedika, Vana Seva Society, Orugallu Wildlife Society observed International Day for Biological Diversity with 30 students who participated in Mock UNO General Assembly held at Zoo park, Warangal. They were also taken to Pakhal wetland forest walk on Wednesday.

While a cycle rally from Narsampet to Pakhal was flagged off by CCF, Warangal circles M J Akbar, prizes were distributed to wildlife photographers of online contest, literary competitions’ winners. Pakhal Biodiversity pamphlets were also released besides a snake awareness show by friends of snake Society. Students of various schools, colleges, NGOs, forest staff and others participated in the programme.

