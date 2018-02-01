International cell biologists on one dais in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:40 am

Hyderabad: More than 1,100 students and researchers in cell biology from India and 30 different countries came together in Hyderabad to participate in the International Congress for Cell Biology (ICCB 2018) organised by Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) between January 27 and 30.

The first-of-its-kind congress was essentially a meeting between researchers from International Federation for Cell Biology (IFCB), the Asian Pacific Organisation for Cell Biology (APOCB), Indian Society of Cell Biology (ISCB) and students drawn from a host of educational institutions.

The ICCB brought together world-class cell biologists to showcase, discuss their work and at the same time also facilitate the engagement of Indian researchers with investigators across the globe, senior scientists from CCMB said.

As part of its outreach programme, the meet also had multiple interactive sessions between visiting scientists, school students and college teachers and students were inspired listening to the personal journeys of top scientists, officials said.

The meeting also featured several synergy sessions, including a Scientist-Clinician meet, and a panel discussion on “Building a Biotech Start-up: Opportunities from Cell Biology”.

The concluding session of the congress focused on how the science policy of 21st century should be framed so that it can create a conducive environment for scientific research in the country and at the same time, enabling advances in science and technology for national development.

“The congress has been an important milestone in showcasing the talent and capabilities of the Indian cell biology community to its global peers,” said Director, CCMB, Dr Rakesh Mishra, during concluding ceremony.

The Head of Asia Pacific Organization of Cell Biology (APOCB) and Director of National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS), Bengaluru, Dr Satyajit Mayor, president of Indian Society of Cell Biology Dr Jagat K Roy and Prof Shashidhara of IISER also deliberated on the science policy to be adopted by the Government of India.