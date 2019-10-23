International conference at NIT Warangal

By | Published: 6:52 pm

Warangal Urban: B H V S Narayana Murthy, Director RCI, DRDO, Hyderabad, said the field of signal processing and Very Large-Scale Integration (VLSI) has been a very vigorous area of research and application for more than five decades.

A two-day International Conference on Communications, Signal Processing and VLSI organised by the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE), National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, commenced here on Wednesday.

Addressing the participants, Murthy said: “The rapid improvement of signal processing in the areas of communications, information processing, consumer electronics, control systems, radar and sonar, medical diagnosis aerospace systems with increased processing speed size reduction and low cost. With the invention of IC technology all discrete components are integrated into single silicon wafer offering numerous advantages of portability, power and performance. Signal processing and VLSI faces many challenges with the demand of IoT autonomous vehicles, machine learning AI and internet traffic is growing exponentially which acts as driving force for scaling down the transistors for higher performance and low cost effectiveness,”

Prof G. Rajesh Kumar, Dean (R&C), explained about the different funding from MHRD to organize such conferences. Prof. N Bheema Rao, General Chair and Head of the Department presented the department profile and gave the gist of ongoing research projects worth of Rs 4.50 crores sponsored by DST, SPARC, DRDO and other organizations and existing academic programmes.

According to Dr Sreehari Rao and Dr Mani, the PC chairs of the conference, nearly 100 research papers had been received out of which 39 papers were accepted for oral presentation after a thorough review by nearly 35 reviewers. Six key note speakers are taking part to present the state of the art developments on smart design, sensor system design, defence developments etc.,

Registrar S Govardhan Rao and Prof L Krishnanand, TEQIP coordinator, spoke on the occasion.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter