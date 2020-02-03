International conference on civil engineering held at VNRVJIET

By | Published: 12:26 am 11:42 pm

A three-day International Conference on “Construction Materials and Smart Structures for Sustainable Development” started at VNR Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology (VNRVJIET) with the Engineer-in- Chief of Kaleswaram Project, Nalla Venkateshwarlu, attending the inaugural event as the chief guest and keynote speaker.

The conference is being organised by the Department of Civil Engineering at the Institute. Venkateshwarlu presented an overview of construction industry and the rapidly changing dynamics therein, outlining the challenges that civil engineers must be prepared for.

He talked about the advent of innovative technological developments, illustrating his point through a presentation of the Kaleswaram Project as an engineering marvel that was completed within a record time though it is the world’s largest multistage lift irrigation project.

Dr Indubhushan Patnaik of RMIT University in Melbourne, Australia, stressed on sustainable development. Vice president-Vignana Jyothi, Er JS Rao, AICTE-INAE Distinguished Visiting Professor (DVP) Prof MR Madhav and Principal Dr CD Naidu also spoke.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter