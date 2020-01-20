International conference on handloom in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:33 am 8:19 pm

Hyderabad: The Department of Textile Technology of the University College of Technology (A) is organizing an international conference on ‘Handloom, Fashion, Nonwovens and Technical Textiles’ from February 27 to 28.

The last date for abstract submission is January 25 and last date for registration is February 22.

More details are available on the website www.ouct.ac.in and over phone numbers 9959560374 and 9985728215.

