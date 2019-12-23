By | Published: 12:30 am 4:37 pm

Hyderabad: The 3rd International Conference on Machine Learning and Data Science (ICMLDS 2019) technically co-sponsored by ACM Digital Library was held at Mahindra Ecole Centrale (MEC), Hyderabad.

The conference focused on topics that are of interest to computer and computational scientists and engineers and brought together researchers and practitioners from academia, industry, and government to deliberate on the algorithms, systems, applied, and research aspects of Machine Learning and Data Science. IT featured multiple eminent speakers, and presentations of peer reviewed original research papers and exhibits, a press release said.

Navin Mittal, Commissioner, Collegiate Education & Technical Education, inaugurated the conference and Prof. Prafulla Kalapatapu, Computer Science department at MEC, and Prof. Sartaj Sahni, Distinguished Professor of Computer Science, University of Florida, were the General Co-chairs. Dr. Yajulu Medury, Director, Mahindra Ecole Centrale, Prof Viktor K. Prasanna, University of Southern California, Ram D. Sriram, Chief, National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), Prof Srinivas Aluru, Georgia Institute of Technology, Prof Rama Govindaraju, Director of Engineering, Google AI, Prof Ananth Kalyanaraman, Pullman, WA, Prof Dhabaleswar K Panda, The Ohio State University, Prof Laxmidhar Behera, IIT Kanpur, Prof Sanjay Ranka, University of Florida, Ananda Deshmukh, Lead AI, TechM, Prof Arya K Bhattacharya, Dean Research, Mahindra Ecole Centrale, among others participated in the two-day conference.

