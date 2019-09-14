International conference on patient safety concludes in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:59 pm

Hyderabad: The International Patient Safety Conference and Transforming Healthcare and IT conference, organised by Apollo Hospitals, concluded on Saturday with experts stressing on the importance of patient-safety and the need to leverage technology to improve qualify of treatment.

Governor of Telangana Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, who was the chief guest at the valedictory function, said that patient safety is a problem not just for India, but also a major issue for developed countries. “Let’s use best technology to address patient safety as well as to fight the rising problem of NCDs which is a big challenge to our country,” she said.

Speaking on the occasion, the State Health Minister, Etela Rajender highlighted the State government’s various initiatives in the health sector. “The State is working towards developing a healthy Telangana through an effective and modern health care model with a mission of ensuring good health for all. Telangana is fast emerging as a leader in the country by implementing first of its kind and effective healthcare initiatives,” he said.

Dr Prathap C Reddy, chairman of Apollo Hospitals Group, Shobana Kamineni, vice chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Group, Dr Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals and others were present at the conference.

