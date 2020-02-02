International conference on Pulmonology held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:45 pm

Hyderabad: Senior pulmonologists have called for leveraging therapeutic bronchoscopy as a go-to therapy with a potential to replace previously performed open surgeries. The minimally invasive therapeutic bronchoscopy technique reduces patient’s length of stay, morbidity and healthcare costs.

In a two-day international conference on interventional pulmonology ‘Bronchus 2020’ organised by Yashoda Hospitals and inaugurated by Governor of Telangana, Tamilisai Soundarajan, nearly 500 pulmonologists from India and abroad held detailed discussions on latest techniques on therapeutic bronchoscopy.

The conference featured discussions on the technical advancements in this field, which have been phenomenal and have played an important role in improving quality of life in patients with lung cancer, severe asthma, COPD, ILD and Tuberculosis.

“Latest techniques like bronchial thermoplasty for management of severe persistent asthma patients have given us encouraging results. In fact, we have treated largest number of patients with this technique,” said MD, Yashoda Hospitals, Dr GS Rao.

The hospital is employing therapeutic bronchoscopic techniques extensively for foreign body removal, cryoablation of lesions, tumour debulking. “The main focus in the conference is also to teach and discuss from basics to the most advanced diagnostics and therapeutics,” said interventional pulmonologist, Dr Hari Kishan.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter