International conference on ‘Water and Wastewater’ held in Hyderabad

Published: 9:34 pm

Hyderabad: The National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) hosted an international conference on ‘Water and Wastewater’ on February 19 and 20.

The conference, which featured over 30 delegates from India, the United States, Germany, Sweden and Thailand, had detailed discussions on Groundwater Bank in Thailand, Water from Air, Decentralised Wastewater Systems (DEWATS) and Constructed Wetlands from India, Zero Waste – Hierarchy of Highest and Best Use, case studies in Wastewater Reclamation and Reuse Technologies, Advancing Sustainability through Recycling Resource Value of Residuals at Wastewater Treatment Plants.

In his inaugural address, Dr WR Reddy, Director General, NIRDPR, said “Today, when I take note of the myriad technologies and models that help address a single problem, what is perplexing is not the solution to a given problem – be it solid waste or wastewater, but about the ingenuity required to choose from among the countless alternative solutions presented to us, bearing in view the common denominator: contextual suitability and global sustainability.”

Dr R Ramesh, Head In-Charge, Centre for Rural Infrastructure, NIRDPR, said, “The conference contributed to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, which are about sustainable communities, health and well-being, and global partnerships.”

Senior NIRDPRI officials including Radhika Rastogi Deputy Director General, NIRDPR were present.

