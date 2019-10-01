International Day for Elderly celebrated in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:11 pm

Hyderabad: The Department for Welfare of Women, Children, Disabled and Senior Citizens celebrated the International Day for Elderly at Ravindra Bharathi here on Tuesday.

The International Day for Elderly was celebrated seeking to create awareness on issues related to the elderly and held under the theme, ‘The Journey to age equality’ aiming at sensitising the society towards senior citizens and also to appreciate their contributions to the society.

Speaking at the event, Koppula Eshwar, Minister for Minority Welfare and Disabled and Senior Citizens, said elderly persons should be given utmost care and their needs be addressed.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar was selected by the State government for a ‘special award’ recognising his efforts in taking up measures for protection of life, property of senior citizens and preventing elderly abuse.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Crimes), Shikha Goel was also presented an award recognising her endeavor for successfully running of the SHE teams in Hyderabad.

