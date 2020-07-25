International e-conference on manufacturing at MLRIT

By | Published: 7:13 pm

Hyderabad: Marri Laxman Reddy Institute Of Technology (MLRIT) Hyderabad is conducting the international conference through online on ‘Advancements in Aeromechanical Materials for Manufacturing’ in association with American Institute of Physics, US, and IAAA, India, on July 24 and 25.

This is the 3rd conference being conducted in the field of manufacturing and organised by Departments of Aeronautical and Mechanical Engineering, a press release said.

The convener and the Head of the Aeronautical Department, Dr M Satyanaraya Gupta will preside over the inaugural on July 24 and the chief guests include Dr Mansoor Hussain, Registrar, JNTUH and Dr S Pandian, former Director, ISRO.

Dr Filomeno Martina, Founder & CEO, WAAM3D, (Spin-out from Cranfield University), UK will address the participants on the advancements and the need for academicians/researchers to bridge the gap between academics and industry. Dr Venkateshwar Reddy, HoD, Mech, Dr Srinivas Reddy, Principal, MLRIT, Marri Lakshma Reddy, Chairman and Marri Rajashekar Reddy, Secretary MLR Group of Institutions, will also be present.

Over 300 research papers were received out of which 145 papers were selected for final presentation and the selected papers would be published in ‘American Institute of Physics, US, the release added.

