International grant for UoH’s iBRAIN proposal

By | Published: 12:24 am

Hyderabad: The Center for Neural and Cognitive Sciences, School of Medical Sciences, University of Hyderabad, received a multi-institutional Erasmus plus international grant for the proposal ‘Integrated Track in Brain and Cognitive Sciences (iBRAIN)’ under the Capacity Building in Higher Education 2019 scheme.

The main purpose of the project is to modernise the curriculum in cognitive studies by developing new and innovative courses and methodologies in the partner countries. It also aims at updating existing courses in cognitive neurosciences, psycholinguistics, neuropsychology and related areas, according to a press release.

This consortium of international universities and institutes was proposed through a collective proposal between several researchers. The project was conceptualised by Prof Boris Gutkin (Ecole Normal Superior, France) in collaboration with Prof Ramesh Mishra (UoH), Prof Yury Shtyrov (Aarhus University, Denmark), Prof Andriy Myachykov (Northumbria University, UK), Prof Vasily Klucharev (National Research University, Higher School of Economics, Russia), Prof Raul Gainetdinov (Saint Petersburg State University, Russia) and Dr Veeky Baths (BITS, Pilani Goa campus). This project aims to develop an educational track from Masters level to Doctoral level of education in Cognitive Sciences, which will combine Psychology, Neurobiology, Math and Computer Sciences.

The project duration is up to three years starting January 2020, and the grant will promote the internationalisation of training/teaching in cognitive sciences among the consortium partners and allow student mobility, the release added. Several workshops and conferences will also be organised to implement activities planned within the project.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter