International Halal Expo in Hyderabad from Jan 18

By | Published: 11:36 pm

Hyderabad: State capital will host India International Halal Expo-2020 from January 18 to 20 at Hitex exhibition grounds, Madhapur. Representatives from major halal markets in the world, including Indonesia, Malaysia, Turkey, Thailand, UAE, Saudi Arabia, UK, USA among many other countries, are expected to participate in the exhibition.

The halal expo, which is expected to receive nearly 15,000 visitors and more than 120 exhibitors, will provide a platform to major global halal industries. The meet will provide an opportunity to the stakeholders to enhance trade within the sector and also build an ecosystem which can sustain by itself.

Parallel to the halal expo, a three-day International Halal Conference featuring all regional as well as international dignitaries from the industry of trade and commerce, will be organised. Consulate and Trade Commission, Trade Attaché of Iran, Turkey, USA, UK, Malaysia, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Kuwait are also participating in the international halal expo.

The halal expo is partnering with Government Of Telangana, Federation Of Telangana Chamber Of commerce and Industry, Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE-Chennai), Istanbul Foreigners and Investment Centre (IYMER), Salaam Gateway-Dubai, Indo-OIC Islamic Chamber Of Commerce, American Halal Foundation , Halal-Welt (Germany ), Halal Focus- UK, Collabdin- Singapore and many other Halal trade organizations which will work as a binding force in trade negotiations for exhibitors to work on joint ventures regionally as well as globally, a press release added.

