International meet on future of transport held at NALSAR

By | Published: 7:11 pm

Hyderabad: An international legal and policy conference on ‘The Future of Transport: Opportunities and Challenges in Aviation and Space Industry’ was organised by the Centre for Aerospace and Defence Laws (CADL) at National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR) University of Law.

In his inaugural speech, Chairman, Airports, GMR Group, GBS Raju highlighted the passenger traffic and the need for aviation infrastructure in India. Raju also spoke about expansion of Hyderabad airport to accommodate future growth in passenger and cargo, by integrating technology and processes like e-boarding, ATRS, Self-Bag Drop, Facial Recognition etc.

Justice A. Muhamed Mustaque, sitting judge, Kerala High Court shed light on the importance of space technology in the contemporary world and emphasized the need for domestic space regulation in India.

Prof. Faizan Mustafa, Vice-Chancellor, NALSAR in his address highlighted the teaching and research activities of Centre for Aerospace and Defence Laws (CADL) in the last 20 years.

Dr.P.C.K Ravindran, ICAO Consultant and Aviation Advisor to Government of Sharjah, UAE spoke about the future aviation growth in India compared to other countries around the globe.

Padma Shree Dr. Y.S. Ranjan, Distinguished Professor (Former), ISRO shared his experiences about his association with former President of India, Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam in light of a legal and policy essay competition in the field of air and space law conducted by Sagar Singamsetty, an alumnus of NALSAR.

Capt. S.N. Reddy, Secretary and CEO, Telangana State Aviation Academy spoke on various initiatives taken by the Government of Telangana to promote the State as a hub for aerospace and defence sectors.

T. Krishna Prasad, DGP and Chairman, Road Safety Authority, Telangana emphasized on the growing scope and development of Urban Mobility and multimodal transport, with safety being highest priority.

The conference hosted various industry experts from Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), Bureau Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), Boeing, GMR, GVK, Ola, Bounce, PAL-V (Flying Cars), International Law Firm HFW, Indian Law firms specialized in aviation and space industry, students and faculties from various law schools across the globe.

