International meet on tourism

By | Published: 12:52 am 4:43 pm

Hyderabad: The National Institute of Tourism & Hospitality Management (NITHM), Hyderabad and the Vidzeme University of Applied Science, Latvia are hosting the 2nd Joint International Conference on Tourism, Hospitality and Sustainable Development Goals from the February 8-10, 2020, at the NITHM campus, Gachibowli.

Five international universities collaborating are University of Africa, Nigeria, South Valley University- Luxor Branch, Arab Republic of Egypt, Takoradi Technical University, Ghana, The Engineering and Pedagogical College of Dushanbe, Tajikistan and University of Birjand, Iran. The aim of the conference is to provide a platform to scholars, policymakers, practitioners and other tourism stakeholders to discuss debate and deliberate on the role, issues, and challenges of achieving SDGs through Tourism and Hospitality.

NITHM is inviting faculty, research scholars and industry stakeholders from both the tourism and hospitality industry to register, participate and attend the panel sessions. Last date for abstract submission is December 25. There will be a Special Faculty Development Workshop on February 7, which will be open to all faculty interested. The last date to register for the conference is January 31. For further details, email [email protected] or visit www.nithmconference.com and contact Dr Neeraj Gohil 9666065623 or Dr. P Hemanth 8008158158.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .