International Nagar Kirtan to enter Hyderabad on Sept 16

By | Published: 11:53 pm

Hyderabad: For the first time after the partition of the country, the historic International Nagar Kirtan of Sri Guru Nanak Prakash Yatra, being taken out as part of the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of First Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev, founder of Sikhism, from the holy shrine of Nankana Sahib in Lahore on August 1, is going to reach Hyderabad on September 16.

The Nagar Kirtan entered India from Pakistan through Wagah border in Punjab. Organising Committee, Hyderabad and Secunderabad, chairman, S Gurucharan Singh Bagga, and heads of Sikh Gurudwaras, S Inder Singh of Central Gurudwara Saheb Gowliguda, S Bhagender Singh (Ameerpet), S Harminder Singh (Charmahal), S Rashpal Singh (Autonagar), S Harbans Singh (Sikh Chawni, Barambala), TSS secretary S Pritam Singh and others said the International Prakash Yatra would arrive from Nagpur via Nizamabad on September 15.

The yatra from Nizamabad will be received by the Sikh community of Telangana by showering petals and flowers on the holy saroop on September 16 at 1 pm near Kandlaykoya Oxygen Park, Medchal ORR Junction.

The yatra will pass through ORR road and will arrive at around 4 pm near pillar number 143 on PVNR Expressway, Attapur, Rajendranagar. From there, a colourful Nagar Kirtan of Palki Saheb, Sri Nishan Saheb of all Gurudwara Saheb of Telangana will be taken out from Attapur to Gurudwara Saheb, Barambala, Sikh Chawniat, Kishanbagh around 9 pm.

The yatra will leave for Gurudwara Nanak Jhira Bidar, Karnataka. For details: 9391008220.

