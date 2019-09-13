International placements for UoH students

By | Published: 12:17 am

Hyderabad: Two students of M.Tech-Integrated Circuits Technology programme at University of Hyderabad (UoH) have received international placement offers to work at SAL, Austria on cutting edge radio frequency IC design research related to 5G and Massive-MIMO.

Pankaj Venuturapalli and Mounika Akula from Centre for Advanced Studies in Electronics Science and Technology (CASEST), School of Physics, received offer letters from Silicon Austria Labs (SAL) with pay package of Rs 45 lakh per annum.

Expressing happiness over the placements, Vice-Chancellor Prof Appa Rao Podile said, “It’s wonderful to see our students being placed in SAL, Austria and I congratulate them and their teachers on this achievement, which is first of its kind for CASEST and UoH. I am confident that our students will do well and make a name for themselves and the institution.”

CASEST head Prof Samrat L Sabat described the international placement offers for students as a great achievement for the centre and the university. “The centre is growing rapidly with new academic programmes i.e., M.Tech in Microelectronics and VLSI Design and PhD in Electronics Science and Engineering,” he said.

All CASEST students go through rigorous training in all aspects of Microelectronics and VLSI Design.

“Our students are also getting placed in reputed semiconductor MNCs that include Intel, IBM, AMD, Synopsis, AMS Semiconductors, Math Works, Thinci etc. Many of our graduated students proceed to pursue PhD in world class Institutions in India and abroad,” he added.

The CASEST was established in 2014 at School of Physics, University of Hyderabad. The centre offers three academic programmes — Masters of Technology in Integrated Circuits Technology, Master of Technology in Microelectronics and VLSI Design, and PhD in Electronics Science and Engineering.

