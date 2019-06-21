International Quran exhibition in Hyderabad from Saturday

By | Published: 12:34 am

Hyderabad: For the first time, an international Quran exhibition is being organised by Consulate of Iran in Hyderabad in collaboration with different literary and cultural organisations at Salar Jung Museum western block auditorium from June 22 to 24.

Addressing a press conference, Deputy Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance, Government of Iran, Dr Abdul Hadi Fiqhizadeh said the exhibition would feature more than 100 masterpieces of Irani calligraphy of verses of Quran. “The promotion and spreading the teachings of Quran have created great unity and also helped in combating vices and spreading the good and noble traits and manners among the masses,” he said.

Agha Mahdi Mahdavipour, the representative of Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatullah al Uzam Khamenei in India said, “An international seminar on the contribution of Indo Iran Exegesits of Quran will be conducted on June 22.”

Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali will inaugurate the expo at 11 am which will be open from 10 am to 5 pm.

Consul General in Hyderabad Muhammed Haqbin Ghomi said three famous Iranian artists and calligraphers of the Quran from Iran would also attend the exhibition. A workshop on calligraphy and art work of Quran would be conducted under their supervision during the three-day expo, he added.

