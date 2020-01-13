International seminar on linguistics

By | Published: 12:48 am 5:01 pm

Hyderabad: The Department of Linguistics, University College of Arts and Social Sciences, is organising an international seminar from February 11 to 13 in collaboration with the Systemic Functional Linguistics Association. The proposed themes include 1. Theoretical Linguistics, Descriptive Linguistics; 2. Socio-linguistics, pedagogical linguistics, psycholinguistics and applied phonetics; 3. Forensic Linguistics: Rule of Law, legal language, various interpretations of law; and any other relevant topic.

The registration fee for faculty is Rs 2,500 and for students is Rs 1,200. The last date for submission of abstract has been extended to January 15, while the date for sending acceptance has been extended to January 20. The last date to submit full paper has been extended to January 27. The abstract should be of 300 words, while the full paper will be of 3000 words. The papers are to be sent to: [email protected]. The Registration Link is

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1zmbRPG1i6M7r9CdBEYcYYWBNSId2ri3jDpzM6JnycqQ/edit, according to a press release.

