International snack fest at Metro stations from Friday

By | Published: 12:32 am

Hyderabad: The International Snacks Festival is being organised at four Metro Rail stations of Uppal, Ameerpet, Hitec City and MGBS from August 30 to September 1. The first of its kind event in the city will be open on these days between 3 pm and 9 pm.

Organised by Culture Language Indian Connections (CLIC) in association with Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMRL), L&T Metro Rail, Telangana Tourism and the Department of Language and Culture, the festival will be inaugurated at Ameerpet and opens simultaneously at other metros.

Taking a cue from the sweet festival during Sankranti at the Parade Grounds every year, the CLIC is now organising the first international snacks festival at the metro stations. More than 10 Indian communities and 10 international communities are taking part in the festival, according to a press release.

There would be display of home made snacks and sweets by homemakers who would prepare traditional sweets. The international participants include those from Mozambique, Comoros, Somalia, South Africa, Sudan, China, South Korea, Ethiopia and Afghanistan.

This platform would help home makers exhibit their talent in cooking to the outside world. Cultural programmes from different States would be presented during the three days to showcase the richness of Indian culture. Even foreign expats would get an opportunity to showcase their cultural talent attired in their traditional costumes.

Burra Venkatesham, Chairman, CLIC said this festival at metro stations being organised for the first time in India would also act as a platform to encourage home makers display and sell home made food products.

N V S Reddy, MD, HMR, explained how the metro station could become an epicentre towards promoting Indian culture and heritage. He was happy to extend all support to this festival and said that HMR and L&T Metro would offer the space and all infrastructural support to make the festival a grand success.

