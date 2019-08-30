International Snacks Festival inaugurated in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:40 am

Hyderabad: Looking forward to try out some authentic, lip-smacking snacks from across the country? Want to savour some of the popular snacks from around the world? All you need to do is to get at any of the Metro Rail stations; Ameerpet, Hitec City, Nagole or the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station. Instead of just ferrying commuters from one part of the city to the other at a rapid pace, these metro stations are playing host to a bunch of tasty and authentic snack options for the next three days.

The International Snacks Festival has been inaugurated formally at the Ameerpet Metro station on Friday and simultaneously opened at three other stations at Nagole, Hitec City and MGBS. The Telangana Tourism and Culture Department is organising the International Snack Festival in association with the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited which will be open till September 1, between 3 pm and 9 pm.

The visitors will be provided with an opportunity to taste 150 varieties of snacks, including vegetarian and non-vegetarian. Women, especially homemakers from 15 States across the country and also from seven countries, including Ethiopia, Spain, South Korea, Switzerland, Argentina, China and Sudan, are participating in the festival.

No dishes or snacks from commercial establishments are being displayed and only homemakers, students and women organisations are participating in the festival.

“The idea is to promote women empowerment and the diverse cultures of India,” said Telangana Tourism Secretary B Venkatesham. He said more such festivals would be organised in the city in the coming days and efforts were being made to make Hyderabad a festival city.

Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited Managing Director NVS Reddy said apart from transport mode, Hyderabad Metro stations were venues for different activities. Many more such festivals, reflecting the ethnic and cultural diversity of the city, would be organised in the coming days, he said.

