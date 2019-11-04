International Symposium on Ballistics held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:41 pm

Hyderabad: The Aeronautical Society of India has organized the 31st International Symposium on Ballistics – 2019 in association with the International Ballistics Society here on Monday. The globally renowned International Symposium Ballistics -2019 is organized for the first time in India in which nearly 500 delegates from 30 different countries are participating.

Dr G. Satheesh Reddy, Chairman DRDO & Chairman AeSI during his inaugural address said that “symposium will fuel the growth of research and development in niche technologies associated with ballistics in India”.

The symposium, he said, would provide immense exposure and opportunity to address some of the probing thoughts and issues in the areas of Launch Dynamics and Interior Ballistics, Exterior Ballistics, Terminal Ballistics, Explosion Mechanics, Vulnerability and Survivability and many other on going related areas of research. He also said that there is an urgent need to innovate and develop disruptive technologies as it would provide the basis for next generation effective, precise, accurate and safe systems.

Dr Sidney Chocron, President, International Ballistics Society in his presidential address said that the symposium is the apex level meeting in the field. “We regularly receive 300 to 400 participants and publish 200 papers where the abstracts are peer reviewed by a well qualified committee. Our last symposium in Long Beach, California, USA had representatives from 27 countries”, he said.

Later Dr VK Saraswat, Member NITI Aayog and Chief Guest said in his address that Ballistics being a very specialized technological field, requires indepth understanding and state-of-the-art facilities for development and testing together with stringent safety requirements and greater level of understanding both theoretically and practically. The importance of sharing the knowledge gained through experience and experimentation in the area of ballistics is the need of the hour.

The keynote address was delivered by Dr Ernest Baker, Technical Specialist Officer, Warhead Technology Munitions Safety Information Analysis Centre, NATO HQ. The event was graced by MSR Prasad DG (MSS), Dr Manjit Singh Director TBRL, BHVS Narayana Murthy, Dir RCI, KPS Murthy, Dir, HEMRL, Dr MRM Babu, Dir ASL, Dr VV Rao, Dir ARDE, DK Joshi Dir PXE, U Raja Babu, PGAD, & Senior Programme Directors, Project Directors , Industry partners and eminent academicians among others.

