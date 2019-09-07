International Vultures Day observed in Asifabad

By | Published: 10:57 pm

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Authorities of Forest department observed International Vultures Day and discussed measures to conserve the scavenger birds and to grow their population with officials concerned and various stakeholders, in Kaghaznagar on Saturday. A Long-Billed Vulture (Gyps indicus) Project is being carried out at Palarapu cliff near Nandigaon village in Penchikalpet mandal.

Forest Divisional Officer M Raja Ramana Reddy, FROs Ch Anita, Srinivas Reddy and other stake holders including veterinary doctors, Gopala Mitra workers, owners of drugs and farmers belonging to the district were present.

Ramana Reddy said that they had devised an action plan to protect the vultures that play vital role in ecology by feeding on rotting carcasses of ungulates die of deadly diseases such as Anthrax and water borne and foot-and-mouth diseases. Monitoring of vulture habitat in a radius of 100 sq kms, raising population of vultures, preventing usage of Diclofenac drug in treating domestic animals were discussed, he informed.

Similarly, programmes will be held to create awareness over the need to conserve the natural inclinators among stake holders. Sensitivity mapping of existing vultures colonies is going to be carried out. Also, a meeting will be organized with electricity department to curb death of the birds due to collision with power transmission structures or lines.

