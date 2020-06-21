International Yoga Day: Yoga at 18,800 feet

By | Published: 8:33 pm

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel, deployed at India-China border, performed Yoga at the height of 18,800 feet at snow covered Himalayan peaks on Indian-China border in Ladakh on the occasion of 6th International Yoga Day.

The Himveers practiced Yoga on different heights at Himalayas, which included from 18,800 feet in Sikkim Himalayas to Khardung La in Ladakh at the height of 18,000 feet and Vasundhara near Badrinath in Uttarakhand at the height of 14,000 feet.

The specialised mountain force, ITBP guards border outposts on altitudes ranging from 9,000 to 18,800 feet.