International Youth Day: Youth urged to serve the society

By | Published: 7:57 pm

Khammam: Speakers at the International Youth Day celebrations here on Wednesday called upon the youth to come forward to engage themselves actively in finding solutions to social and political issues.

Girls Advocacy Alliance (GAA), Khammam, organised a programme at TTDC Bhavan to celebrate the occasion. The RPF’s Inspector of Protection Force K Madusudhan addressing the gathering noted that UN designated International Youth Day dedicated to hear the youth’s voices, understand their needs and celebrate their achievements also stresses on the need of their involvement in the matters related to social and political issues.

Youth’s involvement in socio-political mechanisms would bring a qualitative change in the society and it was proven many times, he pointed out adding that the International Youth Day gives an opportunity to commit to the cause.

There was a need for the youth to come forward to serve the society through whatever means available to them. The challenges like the coronavirus outbreak and climate change which humanity was now facing require collective efforts by youth at local national and global level, he felt.

Madusudhan noted that the theme of International Youth Day-2020 ‘Youth Engagement for Global Action’ also intends to highlight the ways in which the youth could be engaged at the local, national and global levels to build a better society.

District Welfare Officer, Sabitha, the district Child Welfare Committee, Chairman ML Prasad, the GAA state president, Hanumanthu and noted pediatrician Dr. K Pradeep Kumar also wanted the youth to commit themselves to serve the society.

Prizes were distributed to youth who won competitions at district and state levels.

