Internet goes crazy over Narendra Modi’s image with toddler

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday treated his Instagram followers with pictures of him playing with a toddler in his arms. The picture went viral in seconds and received as many as 13 lakh likes and over 16,000 comments.

Modi uploaded two photos of the toddler — the first showing Modi more as a dotting grand-dad as the baby played in his arms, while in the other the “mystery” kid was sitting on his lap and peering into papers kept on the Prime Minister’s desk.

“A very special friend came to meet me in Parliament today,” was the caption on the images on the official instagram account of the Prime Minister. There was a pack of crayons and large bar of chocolate on the table that the infant seemed to be drooling over.

There is no answer though as to who’s the baby is even after three hours.

