‘Internet of things to be a game changer’

Hyderabad: Asia’s Largest LoRaWAN conference, The Things Conference India 2019 commenced at Hyderabad on Friday. Focused on IoT and LoRaWAN, and bringing together global leaders and government bodies, this two-day global conference drives India to become a smart nation at a low cost. The effort is on finding ways to make internet of things affordable and sustainable and it is going to be a game changer, say experts.

Leading experts from organisations including ISRO, Microchip, MultiTech, ARM, The Things Industries came together to discuss endless possibilities with IoT & LoRaWAN. The event is presented by CyberEye, a technology company with a vision to build a smart, secure and sustainable planet. CyberEye is supported end-to-end by iB Hubs.

With these smart technologies, deploying billions of smart devices and building Smart Cities will become possible at a very minimal cost. Smart and connected cities will bring substantial improvements in the urban way of life that would impact one-third of the Indian population. Smart cities also affect the core infrastructure elements like solid waste and energy management, efficient urban mobility and public transport. This will give way to robust and sustainable e-governance.

Jayesh Ranjan, principal secretary, I&C, ITE&C Depts., Govt of Telangana said, “The Government of Telangana has been actively adapting IoT and the 100 smart cities initiative is one such example. When IoT becomes mainstream, it will be a gamechanger for not only enhancing the economy but also the lives of people. Pilots in Telangana have seen tremendous results in many sectors including power-saving, healthcare, weather-monitoring. LoRaWAN plays a crucial role in making IoT sustainable and affordable.”

The Things Conference India is focused on building a strong IoT/LoRaWAN culture to create immense opportunities in smart technology space. More than 60 speakers from 10 countries and 700 delegates from across the world have joined this International conference in India.

The conference is being supported by various state governments including Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Orissa, Himachal Pradesh and several government bodies. Industry leaders like Microchip and The Things Industries are platinum sponsors for the conference.

Speaking at the conference, CEO of CyberEye, Ram Ganesh said, “We are committed to making India a sustainable, secure and smart nation. Technology affordability is a big concern here. LoRaWAN has all the right ingredients required for the Indian scenario – affordability, low power and long-range. With LoRaWAN, we believe, the smart nation is near to reality. Through this conference, we aim to strengthen the advanced technology ecosystem and encourage innovations. Our focus is to enable individuals, businesses and governments to create and implement smart and secure solutions – this brings phase-shift in India and creates immense opportunities.”

Wienke Giezeman, the founder and CEO of ‘The Things Network’ said, “The Things Network is an open network to build IoT applications. It is becoming a global movement with more than 100,000 developers and many companies aggressively adopting LoRaWAN technology.”

