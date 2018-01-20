Internet services restored in Adilabad

By | Published: 7:48 pm

Adilabad: In a big relief, Internet services resumed on a full-fledged manner in the district from Friday night. The Internet was suspended in Adilabad since December 16 in order to curb circulation of rumours on social media and messaging platforms to control violence in the Agency areas in the backdrop of the violent incidents between Adivasis and Lambada tribe.

Thanks to the grievance redressal programme, Praja Darbar, which was held peacefully at Keslapur village in Indervelli mandal on Friday, after which the services, including access to WhatsApp and Facebook were resumed.

On December 16, various telecom operators stopped their services, as per instructions of authorities from Central Intelligence. The restrictions were imposed on the internet owing to a clashes between Adivasis and Lambadas registered at Hasnapur in Utnoor mandal. Certain users of WhatsApp circulated hatred messages, videos and unauthentic information, infuriating violence in tribal habitations and disturbing law and order. However, users of mobile phone were forced to rely on SMS and calls to stay connected with their friends. Pensioners we’re not receiving monthly financial aid from government, while business establishments struggled to make online transactions.

The ethnic tribes had launched protests demanding deletion of Lambadas from list of Scheduled Tribe. They alleged that Lambadas were securing jobs in government sector, reserved for the communities, and were discriminating against their wards in public schools. They boycotted teachers of the community working with the institutions. Lambadas also began counter-agitations opposing the move of Adivasis.

Patrolling was intensified and large contingents of different security agencies, drawn from neighboring districts was also deployed at Agency areas to bring situation under control. Chief Secretary SP Singh and DGP M Mahender Reddy had visited Utnoor and reviewed situation by holding consultations with leaders of the two warring groups.