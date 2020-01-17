Internet services restored in Bhainsa town

By | Published: 10:59 pm

Adilabad: Internet services have been restored in Bhainsa town, bringing respite to mobile phone users and customers of banks and other sectors. The services were suspended on Monday following communal clashes in the town on Sunday.

Internet services were suspended to curb the spread of circulation of fake messages and videos across erstwhile Adilabad district in the wake of the communal tensions in Bhainsa from 10 am on Monday. Consequently, users of various telecom networks were virtually cut off from the mainstream. Similarly, customers of banks could not make transactions.

Many other sectors such as health and government departments were also hit due to the blockage of the internet. Users were forced to visit neighboring Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Jagtial districts for accessing social media platforms and e-bank applications. They also struggled to stay in touch with their family members and friends. However, the services were restored on Friday at 6 pm.

13 cases booked, 68 held

NIrmal Superintendent of Police C Shashidhar Raju said normalcy returned to Bhainsa town and no fresh communal clashes were reported on Thursday. He informed that 13 cases were booked so far for allegedly involving in the clashes and for damaging properties. He stated 68 persons were already taken into custody for their role in the incidents.

Normalcy restored

On Sunday midnight, tension prevailed when a group torched around 23 houses, 21 motor bikes and a four-wheeler belonging to another group in a colony in Bhainsa town. Some unknown youngsters honked their motor bikes in the Korva Colony in the midnight, annoying the residents. Mob later allegedly burned vehicles and homes of a section after being reprimanded for disturbing them when they were asleep, igniting the clashes.

