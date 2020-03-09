Internship helps students gain skills

By | Prof. KP Singh | Published: 12:44 am 4:29 pm

Launched in the heart of the financial district in 2010, Coventry University is a modern institution with a tradition of teaching excellence and student satisfaction. Bases across the country include Coventry, Scarborough and London; one campus is in the heart of the capital’s Square Mile.

The university delivers a range of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for UK and international students and offers many UG and PG courses, ranging from finances to engineering. It also owns a research centre as it strongly promotes applied research. The Faculties and schools under Coventry University are Arts and Humanities, Engineering, Computing and Environment; Life Sciences and Health; Coventry Business School; and Coventry Law School. All programmes include an internship or work-related option to ensure a student gain substantial insight into how the business world works.

Students at Coventry University benefit from state-of-the-art equipment and facilities in all academic disciplines including health, design and engineering laboratories, performing arts studios and computing centres. Subjects are brought to life by dynamic, interactive and stimulating teaching delivered by word class academics. This is one of the reasons why Coventry University has achieved a gold rating in the Teaching Excellence Framework – the highest rating possible!

Coventry University has been awarded ‘University of the Year for Student Experience’ by the Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide. They provide students outstanding support services and focuses on future employability to optimise their university experience. With strong links to industry such as Aston Martin and Jaguar Land Rover, students have the chance to engage with top employers. Coventry University also supports students with international work or study opportunities, internships and placements to enhance their employability. The University has a 97% employability rate – one of the highest in the UK and aims to equip its students with the skills that employers need worldwide. There are currently over 12,000 international students from more than 130 countries at Coventry University. The International Office has a team of dedicated experts to handle enquiries, applications and support students throughout the visa process. Many of the team are multi-lingual and have experiences of studying abroad themselves so they offer great advice and support.

RANKING

• 15th in the Guardian University Guide 2020

• UK City of Culture 2021

• University of the Year for Student Experience in The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2019

• Top modern University of the year by The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2019

• Ranked top 10 across 12 subject areas by Guardian University Guide 2019

• Top 5 best student cities in the UK by QS Best Student Cities 2018

Some of the notable alumni of Coventry University are as follows: Steve Rogers – director of UX at Google Inc; Philippa Snare – head of EMEA Marketing Group, Facebook; Gerry McGovern – design director and chief creative officer, Land Rover; Linda Spence – talent director, EMEA at Hewlett Packard Enterprise; David Yelland – former journalist and editor of The Sun, founder of PR specialist, Kitchen Table Partners; Gideon Coe – BBC Radio 6 presenter; Dr Aisling McLaughlin – deputy director for nursing, NHS England; Ralph Debbas – chief executive of W Motors; Robert Thomas – chief operating officer, Mercedes AMG Petronas; Craig Callum – director at the National Transport Design Centre.

