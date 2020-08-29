Interstate burglary gang busted, 10 held in Hyderabad

Officials seized two firearms, 15 live rounds of ammunition and house breaking tools from them

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Special Operations Team arrested 10 members of an interstate burglary gang from Uttar Pradesh here on Saturday. Officials seized two firearms, 15 live rounds of ammunition and house breaking tools from them.

The arrested persons were Shaik Ahmed, Bijender Singh, Ram Kumar Singh, Mehtab Bati, Habeebul, Hakeem Singh, Haseen Mohammed, Jithender Singh, Irfan Ali Khan and Rahman Ali, all residents of Jagadgirigutta and natives of Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, the gang regularly came to Hyderabad in trucks loaded with vegetables and other goods and committed offences here.

“They commit offences including dacoity, robbery, burglary and other offences. They are equipped with firearms and other housebreaking tools,” Cyberabad Commissioner VC Sajjanar said, adding they lived in temporary houses in Jagadgirigutta on the city outskirts. The gang targeted jewelleries and houses on the outskirts and drilled holes into the walls to gain access.

“They were not the kind to hesitate to attack anyone opposing them and carried firearms and blunt objects,” Sajjanar said, adding that the gang recently attempted to loot a jewellery in Patancheru and were planning to break into another jewellery in Dundigal. After the burglaries, they moved around in the garb of fruit vendors.

